Douglassville - Since its founding in 1968 in Douglassville, the local Daniel Boone Optimist Club has worked toward making a difference — a difference for children, for citizens in need, for fellow Optimists, and for themselves.
This year, the Club reluctantly canceled its planned Easter Egg Hunt, Spring Craft Show, and Student Trip to Harrisburg in deference to the COVID-19 threat. Recognizing that threat, the Club members acted quickly by redirecting those canceled project funds to local church missions that were working to fill the immediate needs of those most vulnerable.
The Club donated $1,000 each for the emergency aid missions of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Amityville, St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Douglassville, Immaculate Conception Church in Birdsboro, and St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Birdsboro.
As Optimists, the local Club members looked for other ways for positive contributions. This year, the Club was fortunate when the Douglassville Keystone Villa residents volunteered to stuff our eggs for the Easter Egg Hunt.
After the Club was forced to cancel the community event, the Villa residents got an unexpected surprise when the Club donated the stuffed eggs back to them so they could hide and hunt for their own eggs. Before cancelling the community event, the Club members had been searching for a way to thank the Villa residents for donating their labor. It was certainly an unplanned turn of events that presented itself, but the members hoped the residents enjoyed their surprise!
Optimist International has designated May as Optimist in Action Month. Its purpose is to show that Optimists work to make a difference through action — positive action, and the Daniel Boone Optimists are busy working on a plan to make a difference from a distance in May! Check their Facebook page for updates.