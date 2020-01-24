Daniel Boone School District students and faculty will face off once again on the basketball court during the Second Annual Blazers BALL (Battling Against Losing Lives), a game for suicide awareness on Feb. 7.
In total, the first Blazers BALL raised $330 for suicide awareness.
“The students absolutely crushed the faculty,” said event founder, Daniel Boone student Joey Donohue. “After the game, I got bombarded with congratulations over text and in person. And ever since that day, Boone was begging for another for next year.”
Donohue explained how he came up with the idea from a similar event held at his previous school, Phoenixville.
“It all started junior year,” he said. “I decided I want to let all students in the high school have a chance to play. I wanted to make this event as welcoming and open as possible. Then, I thought of raising awareness for suicide, suicide prevention, or mental health as a whole.”
Ever since 8th grade, Donohue has always wanted to help with raising awareness for suicide.
“Many of my classmates, all throughout high school, have tried to commit suicide. And two of my classmates said I inspired them to not,” he said.
Last spring Donohue presented his idea to Principal McKnight, enlisted help from fellow students Ryan Ellis, Lonnie Clegg and Ryan “Mac” McAfee, and found a teacher adviser.
“I approached a former math teacher of mine and crazy basketball fan. Mr. Adam Ebling was very eager to be the teacher adviser.”
Ellis helped find a name for the event: Blazers BALL - Battling Against Losing Lives.
Working behind the scenes at the first year's event were members of Key Club and FBLA, helping with set up for the event greeting people. Mr. Bailey and Student Government donated money for t-shirts for the Blazers BALL players.
Held at Daniel Boone Area High School in Birdsboro, doors open at 6 p.m. and the tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. Money raised will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Admission will be $2 and donations will be accepted at the door and during half time.