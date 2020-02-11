Daniel Boone High School students and faculty faced off in front of a crowd of 250 spectators during the 2nd Annual Blazers BALL (Battling Against Losing Lives) basketball game to raise awareness about suicide prevention on Feb. 7.
“Blazers Battle Against Losing Lives (B.A.L.L.) aims to reduce the stigma associated with mental health disorders and reduce suicide rates by increasing student engagement, promoting physical activity, and raising funds for local and national suicide prevention organizations,” said Krisann Selbst, assistant to the principal, Daniel Boone Area High School. “Bringing students, families, and faculty together in a fun, competitive environment supports healthy relationships and improves communication.”
Superintendent Dr. Brett Cooper started the game with an honorary tip-off.
The Next Step Dance Studio performed a half-time show under the direction of Melissa Shutt, Class of 2000 DBAHS alum.
The basketball game ended with the students beating the faculty 48-41.
"It was a great event," said teacher Adam Ebling, who serves as adviser for Blazers BALL.
Blazers BALL was founded by Daniel Boone senior Joey Donohue.
“My goal for the game was to bring the community closer. Suicide doesn't just affect a single individual. It affects the people around that single individual, too,” said Donohue. “Money was not as important as bringing awareness to the cause. People around the globe need to be informed about this tragedy.”
Funds were raised through ticket sales, donations and a 50/50, the last of which was sponsored by the Daniel Boone Sports Boosters. The event raised $613, eclipsing last year's total of $330.
“The amount raised was shocking. I knew we were over the amount we raised last year but I didn't know the dollar amount. People just kept on coming in and it just really warmed my heart,” said Donohue. “During 3rd and 4th quarter, we set up basketballs at the half court line. It was half court shots $1 for 2 shots. So many people came down to attempt a half-court shot, it took about 10 to 15 minutes to resume play.”
The money raised will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention which aims to reduce suicide rates 20 percent by 2025.
“I think the funds will be used to help save many lives,” said Donohue. “Just doing this event alone helped save many lives in my community. Most of the volunteers said I inspired them to speak out for themselves. I truly do love this event. The amount of long nights and short amount of sleep, if I had chance on whether to do again, I would do it in a heartbeat. I think event planning might be in my blood.”
Donohue said this year’s event was much better and much bigger than the first.
“This year's game caught a lot more attention than last year's. We had over 250 people attend this event. And that doesn't include the players, volunteers, the coaches, the dance studio, the organizations, and the media,” said Donohue. “I also had a lot more help this year. Thanks to Ryan Ellis and Lonnie Clegg. I don't know how well the event would have gone without them.”
Stepping into Donohue’s role as event director after he graduates will be sophomore Shawn Selbst.
Also at the event, organizations serving populations at risk for self-harm provided attendees with information about their services. Agencies represented at Blazers B.A.L.L. included Creative Health, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Service Access and Management (SAM) Inc, Mary's Shelter, ruOK? Berks, Caron Foundation's Student Assistance Program, Council on Chemical Abuse, Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center. Student organizations that supported the event with volunteer hours included JROTC, GSA, CAFE Club, FBLA, and Key Club.