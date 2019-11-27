Daniel Boone thanks outgoing School Board members

The Daniel Boone Area School District presented crystal bowls with gratitude to the outgoing Daniel Boone School Board members during the School Board meeting on Nov. 25.
The district recognized those members who have volunteered many hours over their combined 18 years of service to the district, students and community.
David Rathgeb served on the school board from Dec. 2, 2013 through Dec. 2, 2019.
Jeffrey Scott served on the school board from Dec. 2, 2015 through Dec. 2, 2019.
Michael Wolfe served on the school board from Dec. 1, 2011 through Dec. 2, 2019.
“On behalf of the students, families, administration, faculty and staff, I would like to thank you for the many years of service to the Blazer Learning Community,” said Dr. Brett A. Cooper, Superintendent of Schools, Daniel Boone Area School District.