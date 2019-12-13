Hamburg artist Nadija Armusik won first place in the Keystone Art Competition held at the Walkin Art Center in Schuylkill Haven in November.
Her charcoal drawing, “Pensive Lady” won first place in the Under 17 category. The juried contest featured the art of several professional artists in the region.
Nadija is a sophomore at Hamburg High School and the daughter of Hamburg artist, Eric Armusik.
Nadija began working in charcoal in 2016 and has been apprenticing with her father in his studio since that time. She works alongside his lead apprentice, Marky Barto, on several of her father’s paintings, most-notably, his large Dante’s Inferno series.
Since 2016, Nadija has assisted her father in painting numerous private and church commissions during her time in his studio. Her attention detail, dedication and enthusiasm has been a valuable assets to her father’s demanding schedule.
Nadija’s charcoal drawing of family friend, world-renowned vocalist, Lisa Fischer, was also selected in this year’s Art of Jazz at the Goggle Works. Nadija also participated in the 58th Annual Allied Artists of Schuylkill County held at Penn State University.
Upon graduation, Nadija will pursue her career as a professional artist and will continue to be an integral part of her father’s studio where she will continue to study classical art under his instruction.
To see more of Nadija’s work see her website at nadijaarmusik.com.