Several Douglassville-area medical-related businesses have stepped up to provide masks to local first responders in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Amity Township Police Department would like to thank several businesses and dental offices that have donated surgical masks," Chief Jeffrey Smith said in a Facebook post on March 23. “If your business or medical office can offer any surgical mask or gloves, please contact the Amity Township Police Department at 610-689-6002.”
In a phone interview March 24, Smith said the department received enough surgical masks to share with two fire companies that serve the township, Amity Fire & Rescue and Monarch Fire Company.
Amity police typically respond to all calls for emergency medical services, but under a temporary protocol in response to the COVID-19 epidemic, they are taking extra precautions.
For nonemergency calls, police may make contact by telephone.