The descendants of Percy and Lulu Roberts held their 43rd Annual Roberts Family Reunion at Rustic Picnic Area in Birdboro.
Sixty-six family members and guests attended the covered dish luncheon. They were led in prayer by Ruth Porter. Games for kids, guessing games, a silent auction and bingo were enjoyed by all. Bill Smathers and Shelby Porter were winners of the Don Don Duck Races in memory of Donovan Yenser. Ella Porter was the winner of What’s in the Box? in memory of Tami McMillan.
Ruth Porter was recognized as the oldest and Finn Mast as the youngest descendants.
Lori Smathers conducted a business meeting for next year’s reunion.