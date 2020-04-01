Diakon Adoption & Foster care will host a virtual informational session on adoption and child foster care at 6 p.m. April 21.
Because of the COVID-19 emergency, information sessions are currently being conducted online. To register and receive access information for the session, people should email Casandra Dry at dryc@diakon.org or call 610-682-1504.
Diakon staff will explain foster parenting, as well as the processes involved in adopting a child. Participants also will learn about children and youths available for adoption, foster care and foster-to-adopt as well as medically-fragile foster care.