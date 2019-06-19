The Lutheran Home at Topton is accepting registrations for “Living a Healthy Life,” a six-week workshop designed by Stanford University to help improve health for those living with chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease, COPD and arthritis.
The 2.5-hours-per-week workshops will be held in the team conference room at The Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 S. Home Ave., from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 11, 18 and 25 and Aug. 1, 8 and 15. Family members and caregivers also are invited to participate.
Developed for those ages 50 and older, the program is designed to help improve healthy behavior and health status and decrease days spent in the hospital. Offered at no charge, the program includes use of all course materials including a textbook.
Topics include using one’s mind, healthy eating, understanding emotions, breathing techniques, medications, working with health professionals, decision-making skills, physical activity, sleep, communication and weight management.
People interested in more information or registration should call 610-682-1400.