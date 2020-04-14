A District Township man fled in another vehicle after crashing his pickup truck into a utility pole in Washington Township, leaving his injured co-worker at the scene, state police said April 13.
A member of an ambulance crew that arrived at the April 11 crash at Heydts Schoolhouse and Anthony’s Mill roads saw a man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, later identified as Benjamin A. Cook, 41, flee in a silver Mustang, troopers said.
According to arrest papers: The medic gave troopers the license plate numbers. A trooper from the Reading station went to the registered owner’s residence in the first block of Groff Road in District Township, about 2 miles from the crash scene.
A trooper found a silver Mustang in the driveway of the home and saw a man, who was Cook, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt run into the house and lock the door behind him.
Multiple attempts to persuade Cook to come out of the house were unsuccessful, so the trooper left for Lehigh Valley Hospital, near Allentown, where the passenger of the truck, Gregory Nunan, 44, had been taken by ambulance.
The trooper learned Nunan had suffered severe cuts to his right arm that required surgery. His condition could not be obtained April 13. Nunan told the trooper that he and Cook were doing a landscaping job earlier in the day in the Barto area. Before they left, they each drank four shots and multiple beers, then got into a heavy-duty truck with Cook driving about 3:30 p.m.
Nunan said the last thing he remembered was looking down at his phone when the truck struck the telephone pole with the passenger door. It was unclear who drove the Mustang that Cook left in to the crash scene.
Cook surrendered to state police April 12. He remained free after arraignment before District Judge David. L. Yoch.
In addition to a hit-and-run charge, he faces charges of aggravated and simple assault, drunken driving and numerous traffic offenses.