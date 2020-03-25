A District Township woman was fatally injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday, March 22, in eastern Berks County, authorities said Monday, March 23.
Kimberly Planer, 44, was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m. by a staff physician in Lehigh Valley Hospital, near Allentown.
Planer died of multiple injuries and her death was ruled an accident, according to the Lehigh County coroner’s office.
State police from the Reading station investigated and gave the following account:
Planer was driving south on Chestnut Street, which is Route 100, about 1:40 p.m. when her car crossed the double yellow lines and struck the driver’s side of a trailer hitched to an northbound SUV driven by an East Greenville, Montgomery County, man whose name wasn’t provided.
Planer's car returned to her lane before abruptly veering into the oncoming lane and was T-boned by a northbound car driven by a Norristown man, whose name also wasn’t provided.
Crash scene investigators documented about 60 feet of skid marks attributed to Planer’s car.
Planer was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
The driver of the northbound car was transported to a St. Luke’s Hospital satellite campus in Montgomery County for treatment of a facial cut and a broken arm.
Planer was the fourth person to die this year as a result of crashes on Berks roads.