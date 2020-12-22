Helping to make the season merry and bright for one Boyertown family, Boyertown Junior Woman’s Club members shopped for gifts, toys, clothing and more.
Member Christine Karver delivered the donation for the family to the Boyertown Area Multi-Service in time for Christmas.
Every year, the Multi-Service encourages local organizations and individuals to sponsor families in need to donate toys, gifts and clothing.
“For many years, (the Public Welfare Committee) worked and still works closely with Boyertown Area Multi-Service on certain projects to help those who are less fortunate,” said Karver, who chairs the Club’s Public Welfare Committee. “One of these projects is sponsoring a needy family and fulfilling their wish list.”
In the fall, the Club is assigned a family and presented their wish list for Christmas. They never know who the family is, receiving information about gender, age and a detailed wish list for each child, including sizes, desired toys and gifts.
“I also make a bag labeled Family Gifts. Sometimes our members donate gift wrap, tape, bows, candy, gloves, scarves, etc.,” she said. “When our club meets in December, I pass around a basket asking members to donate what they can. With that money, I’ll get a Wal-Mart gift card for the family. However, our club didn’t meet in December due to COVID so no gift card this year.”
The Club shared photos of this year’s donation which included toys, clothing, snacks and sweets, gift wrap and tape, gifts and other desired items.
“We hope our donations bring joy and happiness to the family,” said Karver.
The Boyertown Junior Woman’s Club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, one of the world’s largest and oldest nonpartisan, nondenominational women’s volunteer service organizations. The club’s members not only give their time but also their talent for the betterment of Boyertown and the surrounding area.
For more information about the Club, follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GFWC-Junior-Womans-Club-of-Boyertown-117126521720178.