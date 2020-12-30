Ambler Savings Bank presented at $2,500 donation, through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program, to Colebrookdale Railroad in Boyertown on Dec. 2. Pictured, Greg Herb, Ambler Savings Bank Trustee and Colebrookdale Railroad Guest Conductor; Bonnie Eckenrode, Ambler Savings Bank Bally Branch Manager; Nathaniel Guest, Colebrookdale Railroad Executive Director; John Le Van, Colebrookdale Railroad Guest Conductor.