The children at Happy Heart Preschool and Kindergarten in Douglassville, along with the help of their parents, are doing their part to show their care and support of the front-line healthcare workers and staff at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia during this coronavirus pandemic.
As a result of a joint service project proposed by Cassandra Cuesta, director of patient experience at Temple University Hospital, and her mother, Linda Cuesta, owner of the preschool, the request was sent out to all of the young, homebound students and their siblings to create cheerful and inspirational artwork to display at the hospital for the healthcare workers to view in their COVID-19 Unit.
“The response was amazing! Families sent all types of beautiful artwork to Cassandra at the hospital,” said Linda Cuesta.
The artwork has been displayed in various locations in the hospital, transforming the otherwise sterile environment into a brighter and happier place for the staff to be during a very difficult and emotionally demanding time, she said.
Linda Cuesta said that this initiative proves as yet another reminder that there are all ages and types of heroes making a difference in this nationwide battle against the spread of COVID-19.
“These young children and their families from Happy Heart Preschool and Kindergarten are among those making a difference in the lives of others,” she said.