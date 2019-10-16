Frederick Living, a retirement community located off Route 73 approximately 4 miles east of Gilbertsville, announced that the presence of emergency vehicles on their campus on Oct. 16 was for drill.
A scheduled emergency drill restricted access to the campus until noon on Oct. l16. Emergency and law enforcement vehicles were visible on campus.
The drill was conducted in collaboration with CSRV Consulting, law enforcement and local emergency management services.
The drill had been planned in advance, and all employees, residents, volunteers, responsible parties and vendors received several prior notices of the drill.
Regular campus access was restored after the conclusion of the drill.
The Board and administration of Frederick Living appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all impacted by this exercise.