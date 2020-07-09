Cub Scouts received awards parade style at the Cub Scout Pack 163 Drive-Thru Awards Ceremony at Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Shoemakersville on June 29.
“We hope this Drive-Thru Awards Ceremony provides our Cub Scouts with a chance to celebrate their accomplishments completed throughout the year and celebrate their perseverance this spring, as we held weekly virtual Pack meetings through the end of May to allow the Cub Scouts to meet with each other, leaders, and continue to complete Scouting activities to earn ranks and adventure awards,” said Pack 163 Cubmaster Sheri Hoffert of Shoemakersville. “This Drive-Thru Awards Ceremony allows Scouts and families to celebrate with each other in-person, even if they only were able to see each other from individual cars following safety guidelines.”
The Drive-Thru Awards event required staying in cars; maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.
“I would like our Cub Scouts, leaders and families to be recognized for their resilience, perseverance, and dedication to continue Scouting, even through all of the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hoffert. “Our families and leaders helped to make Pack decisions for cancelling our Blue and Gold Banquet prior to the state mandate for staying home, knowing they were giving up one of our biggest celebrations of the Scouting year. Then as the stay-at-home orders extended, our leaders, families, and Cub Scouts came together to continue to provide multiple ways for communication and participation in continuing Cub Scout activities in an unprecedented time. This helped to provide some connection and normalcy for Scouts, even in unconventional and new ways.”
Hoffert said that the 25 Cub Scouts of boys and girls, as well as their parents, attended weekly Pack Zoom meetings to be able to meet with leaders and other Cub Scouts.
“The kids enjoyed just talking to each other, completing scavenger hunts, telling jokes, and continue learning, completing Scouting adventures by rank,” she said. “Families helped their Cub Scouts complete adventure requirements at home, allowing the Cub Scouts to still experience learning outdoors and engaging in hands-on activities, similar to meeting in person. Our Pack is an extended family and we previously had many communication methods in place prior to social distancing requirements.”
Those methods include email, phone/text messaging, Scoutbook (achievement tracking app/program), public Facebook page, and a private family Facebook page. Families continued to communicate with Leaders regarding achievement requirements for their Cub Scouts, which enabled leaders to know which awards to provide to Scouts.
“All of our Pack success comes from our Cub Scouts, families, and leaders working together while following the Scout Oath and Scout Laws. This included our Scouts and families following all requirements to begin having some events, as we changed into the yellow and green phases for state guidelines for social distancing,” she said.
Pack 163 continues Scouting throughout the summer. Activities include Hawk Mountain Scout Reservation Cub Scout Day Camp At Home, Cubmaster Challenge Activities, Outdoor Activity Ideas for Families, Religious Awards program in conjunction with Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, activity kits with monthly Zoom meetings to keep Cub Scouts and families engaged with each other.
On Aug. 9, Cub Scout Pack 163 and Boy Scout Troop 163 will be working together to host a Car Cruise & Smokey Bear BBQ Fundraiser at Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shoemakersville from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“There will not be an Annual Car Show this year due to COVID-19, but the community is invited to cruise in their cars to pick up a meal and safely admire other cars with proper social distancing, all while helping to support our Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shoemakersville.”
At the awards ceremony, Cub Scouts received their earned adventure awards, rank patches, next year's rank neckerchiefs, pack woggle (or neckerchief slide), and a special handmade rank item to celebrate moving up to the next rank. All Scouts were recognized individually by Pack Leaders when parents drove up to the pickup point.
Leaders were recognized with a Scouting gift of Camp mugs, rank pins, and year service star pins to thank them for their volunteer service as Den Leaders or Pack Committee Members.
AWARDS
Leaders: Ashley Mohn (Pack Committee Chair), Sheri Hoffert (Pack Cubmaster), Karen Pisano (Pack Charter Organization Representative), Dan Brensinger (Pack Trainer), Christine Witt (Arrow of Light Den Leader), Joshua Mohn (Webelos Den Leader), Heather Gring (Bear Den Leader and Pack Treasurer), Nancy Boyer (Wolf Den Leader), Alinda Moyer (Lion & Tiger Den Leader), Angelia Heckman (Pack Committee Member), Patty Wylezik (Unit Commissioner), and Cole Mitchell (District Executive).
Lion (Kindergarten): Landon Adam, Anthony Burkhardt, Ezekiel Gatley, Logan Gibson, Liam Hartman, Ryan Heckman, Slayton Hoffert, Dylan Liguori, Jacob Luckenbill, Michelle Mohn, Elly-May Moyer.
Tiger (1st grade): Bentley Sawyer, Blake Schaeffer, Zion Weber
Wolf (2nd grade): Tillie Crammer
Bear (3rd grade): Jameson Boyer, Madson Hoffert, Owen Rubright
Webelos (4th grade): Joshua Auclair, Westley Boyer, Adam Brensinger, Matthew Gring, Daniel Moyer, Matthew (MJ) Noecker, Alexander Pietruch
Arrow of Light (5th grade): Riley Crammer