Diane Yoder of Jarett Yoder Foundation and Operation Heroes Pantry of Mertztown hosted three events in three weeks, providing items to assist the local community during a drive-thru food pantry at Hunsicker's Grove in Mertztown on April 11, 18 and 25.
On April 11, the pantry fed 1,175 people with a tractor trailer full of fruits and vegetables from Sun Food. On April 18, the pantry fed 1,645 people and on April 25 they fed 624 people.
Jersey Mikes of Reading gave 100 subs, Unique Pretzels of Reading donated more than 2,000 pretzels. Domino's Pizza of Kutztown donated 100 pizzas on April 18 and 50 pizzas on April 25. Jersey Mikes of Trexlertown donated 100 subs. Loran Pig Roasters and Rental of Walnutown gave a discount on the pig roast. Giorgio Mushrooms and The Restaurant Store in Reading donated food containers and utensils.
"We had people in our community donate food and money to support the Jarett Yoder Foundation in helping their local community and making the food drive a success,” said Tyrene Christman of Mertztown.
Offering a few words of thanks, Christman said, “We'd like to thank all our volunteers who put in long hours with sorting, bagging and handing out all the food and supplies. We also would like to thank the Longswamp Township Supervisors for their donations and time that they dedicated to helping our community! Leann Sacks taking pictures for us. Last but not least we'd like to thank the Jarett Yoder Foundation/Operation Heroes for everything they do for our town and surrounding communities along with Luis Gonzales and The Blue Knights for their support and dedication.”