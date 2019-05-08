Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against a truck driver for a chain-reaction fiery crash in Berks County that killed a couple on their way to their wedding, according to police.
District Judge Kim L. Bagenstose in Hamburg issued an arrest warrant for Jaspreet Singh Chahal, 24, of Fresno, Calif., on May 7. Charges include Homicide by Motor Vehicle, Recklessly Endangering another Person, Reckless Driving, Careless Driving Resulting in Death, Following too Closely, Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed, and Handheld Mobile Telephone.
According to police, Chahal operated a commercial vehicle while using a cell phone which lead to a crash and the unintentional deaths of two people.
The couple killed in the crash was Kathryn Schurtz, 35, and Joseph Kearnery, from Jersey City, N.J. They were on their way to their wedding in Pittsburgh, according to an online obituary.
According to State Police Hamburg in the November 2018 investigation, the fatal crash occurred on I-78 westbound at mile marker 32.5, Windsor Township at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Police reported that west bound traffic was slowing and stopped in both westbound lanes for a single lane construction zone around mile marker 29 westbound. A tractor trailer was travelling westbound and was unable to stop for the traffic ahead. That tractor trailer first struck a passenger vehicle. That vehicle was then pushed into the rear of a tractor trailer. The chain reaction crash consisted of five tractor trailers and one passenger vehicle. There was heavy fire involving two tractor trailers and the passenger vehicle. There were three injuries and two fatalities.