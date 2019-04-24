Vehicular aggravated assault and driving under the influence charges have been filed against a driver for the January 2019 McArdle’s Pub crash that seriously injured two people.
Charges were filed on George Stichter of Shoemakersville on April 22.
According to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office, Stichter has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence, three counts of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Controlled Substance, two counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, two counts of Careless Driving Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, and Limitations on Backing for his actions on Jan. 16, 2019 that ultimately lead to serious injury to Peter Tamoski and Michael Berg.
On Jan. 16, 2019, at about 11:45 a.m., Fleetwood Borough Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles and two individuals with serious injuries. Upon arrival, officers found one truck in the roadway and a car crashed into the building of McArdle’s Pub on Moselem Springs Road (Route 662) in Richmond Township. Officers were also given information that the truck reversed three times and again struck the car, according to police.
The investigation by Fleetwood Borough Police and the Berks County Crash Reconstruction Task Force determined that Stichter was driving a utility work truck south on Moselem Springs Road when he failed to fully negotiate a turn in the roadway. Stichter’s truck left the roadway and struck a parked car, which was legally parked off the roadway and occupied by Peter Tamoski and Michael Berg.
“The crash caused the car to be propelled into the building and causing serious injury to both Mr. Tamoski and Mr. Berg,” according to investigation report.
As a result of a smell of alcohol on Stichter’s breath and his admission to the smoking of marijuana two days prior, Stichter was asked to submit to chemical testing of his blood.
“The results showed that Mr. Stichter had both the active and inactive components of marijuana in his system,” according to investigation report. “Consequently, it was determined that at the time of the crash, Mr. Stichter was under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance and this led to the crash and serious injury of both Mr. Tamoski and Mr. Berg.”