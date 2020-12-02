Three tractor-trailers were involved in a pileup Nov. 30 on Interstate 78 in Greenwich Township that shut the roadway for more than six hours, state police at the Hamburg station said.
No one was injured in the crash.
According to state police:
The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. about 1½ miles west of the Krumsville exit, when Terrell T. Sorey, 28, of Easton lost control of his westbound tractor-trailer on the wet roadway. The tractor-trailer slid into the left lane and smashed into the concrete median, pushing it into the eastbound lanes.
Sorey’s tractor-trailer bounced off the median, continued through both westbound lanes, struck a guard rail, road sign and utility pole before coming to a stop down an embankment on the northside of the road.
A tractor-trailer driven by Felipe Jamie, 51, of Allentown was in the left eastbound lane and was struck by the concrete Sorey’s truck hit. Jamie’s tractor-trailer was forced into the right eastbound land and struck a tractor-trailer driven by Narinderjeet Singh, 30, of Salem, Va.
Traffic was diverted onto Route 61 while the crash scene was cleared. The road reopened about 7:45 p.m.
Sorey was charged with traveling at an unsafe speed, police said.