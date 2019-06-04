An 89-year-old driver from Ringtown died after a head-on vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 183 and Interstate 78 in Upper Tuplehocken Township on June 3, according to police.
State Police Hamburg report that at about 2 p.m., a Toyota Rav 4, driven by Vinit Shah, 59, of New Jersey, was driving south on Route 183 and attempted to turn left on the on-ramp of I-78 East. A Buick Oldsmobile, driven by Clair Boady, 89, of Ringtown, was driving north on Route 183 when the Toyota crossed into the lane of travel, striking the vehicle head on.
The driver of the Buick went into cardiac arrest shortly after the crash. Boady was transported to Reading Hospital and pronounced deceased at the hospital. The 86-year-old passenger in the Buick was injured and was listed in critical condition.
The driver and three passengers in the Toyota sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Reading Hospital for evaluation.
Both vehicles sustained extensive front end damage and were disabled from the impact.
This incident is still under investigation.