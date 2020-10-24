A Reading man was injured when his concrete mixer crashed in Richmond Township early Friday afternoon, Oct. 23.
Benjamin Georgi, 37, of Reading suffered minor head and leg injuries and was transported to Reading Hospital, according to Fleetwood Borough Police, who cover Richmond Township.
According to police:
Georgi was southbound on Hard Hill Road, also known as Route 143, and went off the road for some unknown reason. The truck then traveled down an embankment and rolled onto its side.
The crash occurred around 12:31 p.m. at the intersection of Hard Hill and Moselem Church roads.
Hard Hill Road was closed between Moselem Church Road and Jeanette Drive while the scene was cleaned up.