Dunkin' and its Community Cruiser honored Berks County high school graduate Ethan Kraycik who was recently selected as a recipient of the 11th annual Dunkin' Regional Scholarship Program.
To celebrate, the Dunkin' Community Cruiser visited Ethan's residence in Douglassville on Thursday, Aug. 6, to provide a well-deserved Iced Coffee break for his family, friends and neighbors — with social distancing measures and safety precautions in place.
During the celebration, Ethan received a certificate of achievement and a special gift.
In addition to the coffee break, guests enjoyed Dunkin' Munchkin Donut Hole treats, customizable screen-printed donuts, a Dunkin'-branded prize wheel, photo opportunities, music, and more.
From more than 1,500 applicants, Dunkin’ and Scholarship America selected 25 students to receive an academic scholarship to an accredited two or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school of their choice for fall 2020. Dunkin’ awarded a total of $50,000 to the 25 recipients who were selected based on their academic records, demonstrated leadership skills, and overall commitment to their schools and local communities.
Each student will be awarded a $2,000 academic scholarship to pursue a full-time undergraduate degree at the institution of their choice.