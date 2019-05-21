Earl Elementary 4th grader Ava Wilkinson, age 10, a resident of Earl Township, has been named a state finalist in the pre-teen division of this year’s National American Miss Pennsylvania Pageant to be held at the Hyatt Regency in New Brunswick, N.J., Aug. 1 to 3.
Wilkinson has been taking dance lessons at Let’s Get Dancing in Boyertown since she was age 4. She loves to perform on stage with an audience.
This will be her first pageant experience but she is very excited to meet other girls from across the state. She is grateful to be getting the chance to act as she will be doing a commercial on stage during the three-day pageant event.
Wilkinson’s activities include tap and jazz dance, lacrosse, basketball and playing the violin. She enjoys swimming, performing and spending time with friends.
The newly crowned Miss Pennsylvania Pre-Teen will receive a $1,000 cash award, the official crown and banner and air transportation to compete in the national pageant at Disneyland in California to represent the state of Pennsylvania.
Contestants will compete in four overall categories, including formal wear, personal introduction, interview and community service project.