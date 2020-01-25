The Spring 2020 East Brandywine Historical Commission Speakers Series will be presented at the East Brandywine Township Building at 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 15 – Aren’t You Hot in Those Clothes?”
Have you ever seen women and men at reenactments and historic sites dressed up in clothing of another time period and wondered just how they were tolerating the heat of a summer day in that getup? This lighthearted presentation will explain the whys and wherefores of clothing worn during the 1700s.
Elizabeth Bertheaud is the Historic Site Administrator for Ephrata Cloister, 632 West Main Street in Ephrata. Started in 1732 the community’s unique lifestyle allowed the creation of incredible architecture, original music, significant publications, and remarkable art.
Sunday, April 19 – Downingtown & Lancaster Railroad
Historically, the East Brandywine and Waynesburg Railroad Company first connected the Pennsylvania Railroad (PRR) Main Line at Downingtown to Waynesburg (now Honey Brook), PA in November 1861. By December 1876, trackage extended west from Honey Brook to New Holland, PA. The railroad bordered East Brandywine until 1955. Come hear all about the D&L – nicknamed Dark & Lonely.
Mark W. Hoffman, a railroad enthusiast, photographer and historian from Leola, PA, will present an overview of the Downingtown and Lancaster Railroad. His digital presentation will review the 39-mile line’s history and route. In addition, he will cover current operations on remaining trackage in Lancaster County.
May 17 – Bypassed – A Community Voice Project
This feature length documentary aims to change the way we think about our neighboring city – Coatesville. A place known more for its stigma than its stories. This documentary serves to go beyond the biased local media and share the real Coatesville. Bypassed was created for a way for residents to tell their story in their own ways.
Presenter Sarah Alderman is the Creator and Project Director and has roots that go back many generations in both her mother’s and father's families. Sarah owns an internationally published wedding photograph studio and photo booth. Her degree in Anthropology and passion for her hometown comes through in Bypassed.