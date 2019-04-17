The East Wall Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River in Leesport Borough, Berks County opened to traffic on April 17, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
“The long wait is over for residents of the Leesport area as the Wall Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River re-opened Wednesday morning (April 17) to traffic, nearly 18 months after the old bridge was closed and demolished,” said David J. Reimer Sr., Leesport Borough Councilman.
According to PennDOT, work began in October 2017 to replace the bridge, and during construction East Wall Street was closed to vehicles between Water Street and Railroad Avenue. The posted detour used Route 61, Cross Keys Road and West Main Street.
Also, during construction, a temporary pedestrian bridge maintained pedestrian access across the Schuylkill River.
“In recent weeks, contractors have been putting the final touches in place on the bridge and landscaping. Local business and residents have struggled without a bridge and are happy to see it open again,” said Reimer.
Reimer noted that the Wall Street Bridge was a concrete arch bridge originally constructed in 1915 and reconstructed in 1969. The old bridge was 213 feet long and 24 feet wide.
The new bridge is 214 feet long, 40 feet wide, pre-stressed concrete bulb T-beam Bridge. This section of East Wall Street has an average daily traffic volume of 7,546 vehicles.
The cost of the project was nearly $5 million. J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Pa., is the general contractor of the project.
“South Schuylkill Avenue will remain closed for approximately another week to complete storm damage slope repair immediately adjacent to the project,” said Reimer.
According to PennDOT, South Schuylkill Avenue between East Wall and Main streets will remain closed through April 24 to complete repairs to an earthen that was damaged by recent heavy rains. Motorists can use Railroad Avenue/Lee Street and Main Street as an alternate route.