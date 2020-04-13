The Easter Bunny visited Friends in Topton Borough and Longswamp Township while riding on top of a fire tuck on April 10 and 11.
Daryl George, Topton Assistant Fire Chief, said that the Topton Volunteer Fire Company discussed that since the community couldn't come see the Easter Bunny at their station, they would bring the Easter Bunny to them.
"Thanks to everyone who came out and supported the Easter Bunny the last two days. We spent almost seven hours covering as much of the area as we could," said George. "Seeing all the signs thanking us and others during this time was amazing!"
George said the fire company would like to thank all of the fire company members and ladies auxiliary for taking the time out to help.