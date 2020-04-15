The Boyertown Area Salvation Army served more than 130 Easter dinners via drive-thru from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
The Boyertown Community Ambulance also gave out Easter Baskets that were donated by Bechtelsville Walmart. It also brought an Easter Bunny friend to help deliver some Easter joy. The bunny was courtesy of Magical Wonders Vacations.
Also, on April 9, the Boyertown Community Ambulance Service hosted a flower sale event at the Boyertown Area Multi-Service in cooperation with its drive-thru food pantry.
Due to the coronavirus shutdown, Wendy's Flowers in Gilbertsville was going to have surplus Easter Flowers just sitting in their greenhouse. The Boyertown Community Ambulance took the opportunity to partner with them for a drive-thru flower sale. Wendy's pre-sold the Easter Flowers online via its website and then the flowers were made available in the pickup line at the Boyertown Area Multi-Service. The Multi-service runs their drive-thru daily already.
As an added bonus, The Peppermint Stick created "take home Easter Egg hunts" and made those available, too. The Colebrookdale Railroad donated Easter bunny coloring books for the event. Virtual Essense Hair Salon brought the Easter Bunny. It was truly a collaboration of many wonderful organizations, working together to make Easter brighter for the children in our community.
A portion of sale proceeds will be shared between the Boyertown Community Ambulance and the Boyertown Area Multi Service.