The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance announced that the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority approved at its February board meeting an economic development loan to benefit Reu-Hel Farms, Inc.
PIDA will extend a $400,000 loan to assist Reu-Hel Farms, Inc. with the constructon of three developer houses totaling 61,800 square feet, which will provide grow out for ducklings. The project, located in Centre Township, is a family-operated farm owned by Scot and Connie Troutman and Connie’s mother, Ruth Ohlinger. Reu-Hel Farms is a third-generation operation purchased by Connie’s grandparents in 1945. In addition to duck production, the farm is also a dairy operation with 220 registered Holstein and Jersey milking cows. The duck expansion will allow additonal income to keep the operation family owned as well as employment opportunities for the Troutman’s sons, Jason, Eric, and Douglass.
“We truly appreciate the Commonwealth’s assistance with our duck project. Efforts like this help to assure our farm will have an opportunity to be passed along to the next generation of the family,” said Connie Troutman.
“GRCA is pleased that this loan helps to support this family-owned Berks County agribusiness. We are committed to supporting this valuable industry sector and being a financial and business resource for the agribusiness community,” said Pamela J. Shupp, Executive Vice President & COO of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance.
For more information regarding project financing available through the GRCA, call Chris Witmer at 610-898-7794 or email at cwitmer@greaterreading.org.