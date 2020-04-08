Educators have turned to virtual learning tools whiles schools remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“With regards to the order to close schools from Gov. Tom Wolf, at first for two weeks and then extended for two additional weeks and now indefinitely, we have been making educational plans for our students and families,” said Brandywine Heights Superintendent Anderw Potteiger.
Originally Brandywine teachers were developing enrichment activities for students and families as well as checking in with students to ensure they were doing ok. After the extended closure, Brandywine began developing plans to change from enrichment activities to planned purposeful learning opportunities, he said.
“Likewise, school districts throughout the Commonwealth and Berks County have been diligently developing plans for online learning or another form of offering purposeful learning for students,” said Potteiger. “The change of status to an indefinite closure is something that has been in the back of our minds as we developed our continuity of education plan.”
On April 1, Brandywine began purposeful learning through online instruction. The plan they have developed was to be implemented through April 9 but also had long-term sustainability if an extended delay was to occur, he said.
“The goal is to create educational opportunities but not overwhelm or add undue stress to students or families,” said Potteiger. “Now that we have notification from the Governor of being closed indefinitely, it better helps our implementation plan as we take into account and adapt to a long term virtual model of education.”
The model for their virtual learning environment is to create lessons that are recorded and prepared weekly so students can learn at their own pace.
“We understand that shared internet demands for families working from home, or multiple family members connected at one time, can be cumbersome. We also realize that family dynamics and schedules may be drastically different from normal routines,” he said. “Again, the goal is to create purposeful, fun, and engaging learning opportunities that do not become overwhelming for our families.”
Additionally, Brandywine has been continuing its food service program, offering breakfast and lunch meals for students on a daily basis.
“To ensure that we are protecting our families and our staff, we are using a drive-thru approach where meals are handed to families as they stay in their vehicles,” said Potteiger.
A comprehensive COVID-19 website set up by the district has been active since the beginning of this concern.
“Now that we have adjusted to a purposeful, virtual learning environment, we have also included a distance learning link which outlines resources, support, expectations for our students in this new learning platform and most importantly, a single point of reference for students and families to view assignments and activities for all students K-12,” said Potteiger, referring to https://sites.google.com/bhasd.org/covid19/distance-learning.
The King’s Academy in Mohrsville began online instruction on March 18. Students in all grades are receiving daily lessons via Zoom and Google Classroom. The students have access to all their subjects and teachers during this time. Seniors are even defending their Senior Thesis via Zoom.
The school began its transition into virtual learning on March 16, led by Michelle Goodman, Head of School and Elizabeth Griesemer. Goodman is a former cyber school administrator and was pivotal in leading the staff.
“We've been able to provide an academic program for 162 students in Jr. Kindergarten through 12th grade. It’s really a testament to the passion of our teachers and our freedom to provide what we see as excellence in education,” said Goodman. “I have eight years of cyber education experience and our teachers already incorporate technology into the classroom, so moving to an online model was an exciting challenge for us all.”
Teachers are using Zoom along with Google Classroom, Class DoJo and even Marco Polo as ways to connect with students and parents.
“We have both live and recorded sessions for students, although it looks different at each level.”
Middle school and high school have live sessions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Elementary is live for a little more than one hour each morning and then there is offline work as well as calls and small group sessions with teachers in the afternoon.
“Maintaining relationships and community connections in addition to the integrity of our academic program have inspired such a robust response,” she said.
“I believe moving to virtual learning has given our students many opportunities they normally wouldn't have had,” Goodman continued. “First, it teaches them that we rise to challenges. Second, it assures them that educating them is a priority and we are committed to doing just that.”
Goodman also believes moving to a virtual model has given students and their families structure in uncertain times.
“Connecting with their friends, classmates and teachers gives them the socialization that many of us crave. The feedback we have been receiving from our parents is overwhelmingly positive,” she said. “As we continue working in this new environment, our teachers are committed to delivering the academic program our families have come to expect.”