The body of an unidentified elderly man was found by firefighters in a mobile home in Ontelaunee Township that was destroyed by fire late Monday, March 9, officials said.
The victim was pronounced dead at 10:43 p.m. by Berks County Deputy Coroner Robert Bickham.
An autopsy has been scheduled. The coroner’s office has not released the victim’s identity pending completion of the autopsy, officials said.
This was the fourth fire fatality in Berks County since Feb. 22, when Linda McMillan, 56, died in a blaze in the 800 block of Elm Street. Two city men died in a fatal fire in the 700 block of Schuylkill Avenue on March 4. They were identified as Carlos F. Molina-Almendares, 57, and John L. Vannatter, 39.
The Ontelaunee fire on March 9 was called in about 9:50 p.m. by neighbors at 9 Boyer Lane in a mobile home park off of Allentown Pike, which is Route 222, north of Temple.
A stretch of Allentown Pike was closed in both directions for about three hours as crews responded to the blaze. The highway was reopened around 2 a.m.
The fire was in a small mobile home park across from KB Motors, between East Huller Lane and the merge of the Route 222 expressway with Allentown Pike.
Deputy Chief Ryan Kopicz of Leesport Fire Company said the first crew to arrive encountered heavy fire. Firefighters attacked the fire with a single hose line, knocking down flames in a little more than five minutes. They went into the trailer and found the victim.
Assisting Leesport were crews from the Temple, Blandon, Walnuttown and Spring Township fire companies. Greenfield and Fleetwood fire companies provided fire police for traffic control.
The last crew returned to its station at about 1:30 a.m. after turning the scene over to a state police fire marshal.