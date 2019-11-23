Elsa and her sister Anna brought the magic of the movie “Frozen” to Hamburg Strand for the opening weekend of the sequel “Frozen 2” on Nov. 23.
The Strand hosted a “Frozen 2” lunch with an Elsa and Anna meet and greet.
“It’s been sold out for three weeks,” said Hamburg Strand manager Bethany Sholl. “The response was amazing.”
The Strand only posted the meet and greet event on Facebook and sold out without any other advertising for the event.
“We hope that kids who are unable to go to Disney and meet the princesses have an extra opportunity to meet them and feel the magic, dress up and be part of something exciting,” said Sholl after serving the crowd buttered popcorn, drinks and candy.
Prior to the movie showing, costumed fans had the chance to meet Elsa and Anna and get their photos taken on the Hamburg Strand stage.
“We love it at the Hamburg Strand,” said Anna. “We had to come for Frozen 2.”
“We feel so welcomed and all of the people are so great,” said Elsa.
“It’s a lovely experience,” said Anna.
They agreed that the best part about visiting the Strand was meeting the children.
“We got the best hugs from all of them. We love warm hugs,” said Anna. “They’re so magical and seeing their smiles just makes it so worth it and we love it.”
They met a lot of sisters.
“Lots of sisterly love,” said Anna.
“We made them all promise that they would take care of each other always,” added Elsa.
“We love the positive messages in our new movie, too,” Elsa said. “I’m excited that everyone’s going to get to see it.”
Kelly and Wesley Engle from Lenhartsville brought Kelsey, 4, dressed in an Elsa princess dress.
“She loves Elsa and Anna. She’s super excited. She’s been asking us every day when we get to see the movie,” said Kelly. “I love to see how happy she is. She was so excited when she got to see the girls up front (Anna and Elsa). She gave them both great big hugs and she’s normally very shy.”
Hamburg Strand will be showing “Frozen 2” Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.
Elsa and Anna were portrayed by Lindsay Makos and Taylor Vankooten from A Storybook Party, which is based in the Lehigh Valley.
The meet and greet Frozen 2 event was sponsored by VJ Wood.
The next special event at the Hamburg Strand will be “The Polar Express” starring Tom Hanks. The purchase of a ticket includes hot chocolate and cookies. Show dates are Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with movie showing at 11 a.m. Bring your camera for pictures with Santa after the movie. Purchase tickets at the Hamburg Strand or visit hamburgstrand.org.