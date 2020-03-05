The Elverson Antique Show is beginning its 51st year with the spring show scheduled for March 28 and 29, 2020.
The semi-annual show is held in the Twin Valley High School, located at 4897 North Twin Valley Road, Elverson.
It is within easy driving distance of Philadelphia and New York, just off exit 298 of the Pennsylvania turnpike.
The show reflects the rich heritage of the Chester County area. Baskets, stoneware, redware, lanterns, painted tin, quilts, coverlets, hooked rugs, holiday decorations, fraktur, ceramics, toys, folk art, paintings, and iron are all offered by knowledgeable dealers. Collectors, dealers, and newcomers will find things they just can’t leave behind.
Shoppers remark that they love to come to Elverson because it is a lot of fun and they can find quality country antiques at affordable prices. Dealers come from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, New Hampshire, and Ohio to participate. Attendees will find items to complement their homes, be they traditional or modern.
The show is held as a fund raiser for the Twin Valley Lacrosse teams and the students and their parents act as porters, help with set-up, and provide food during the show. It is a true team effort!
Hours for the show are Saturday, March 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8, or $7 with an advertisement.
To learn more about the Elverson Antique Show please visit the web site at www.elversonantiqueshow.com or “Elverson Antique show and Sale” on facebook. Additional information is available by calling 717-310-4488 or 717-532-8111.