In a virtual ceremony during its annual Homecoming festivities, Houghton College recognized ten alumni with awards celebrating their accomplishments and impact around the world.
Brothers Mark Moyer ’84 and Dr. Eric Moyer ’85 were recognized with Distinguished Achievement Awards. This award celebrated Mark, of Elverson, and his significant contributions to the field of pharmaceutical research and development, and his impact on the lives of those battling cancer. Eric, of Aurora, IL, was acknowledged for his substantial work in the field of polymer chemistry, and the contributions he has made to improve hand-held technology and LED lighting.
The virtual celebration is available to view through all of Houghton College’s social media channels including Houghton’s YouTube Channel or on the college website.