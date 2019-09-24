The Deep Blue Sea is the theme of the 2019 Elverson Parade, which will take over Main Street (Route 23) from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 16.
Route 23 will be closed to ALL traffic beginning at 6:30 p.m. so please plan accordingly. Vehicles will be detoured using Brick Lane and Route 401. The rain date for this annual event is Oct. 17.
Marchers will begin lining up on South Pine Street at 6 p.m. and move west on Main Street beginning at 7 p.m. The parade will end at the former location of the National Penn Bank on Yeingst Drive. The Elverson Fitness Club will be closing at 5 p.m. that day (or on Thursday if the parade is rain-dated).
All are invited to watch the spectacle of antique cars, marching bands, clowns, acrobats, and floats as they march or ride down Elverson’s main thoroughfare. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome. Please leave your bicycles at home unless you are riding in the parade.
Parking is available for marchers and spectators at the new, enlarged lot at the Brick Lane Church located at 52 Brick Lane. It is a short walk down a paved path to the corner of South Pine and Stable Drive. Smaller lots are located at Borough Hall and Livingood Park on Rte 82 South, and there are parking spaces at the end of Yeingst Drive.
Come early to enjoy the pre-parade activities. Johnny (Cash) Barnett will be entertaining before the start of the parade at the Elverson Supply Parking lot where a new food truck, the Mobile Mess Hall, will be selling sandwiches and drinks. Moore’s famous French fries and Jerry Abbott’s festive funnel cakes will be available near the Judge’s Stand at the west end of town. Giovanni’s Pizza at the in the center of town will be open for your favorite Italian food. New this year for your pre-parade fun is a face painter to delight your children with designs specific to the Deep Blue Sea theme. Porta potties will be set up at the former St. Joseph’s Urgent Care lot, the judge’s stand in front of Shear Haven Hair Salon (70 West Main Street) and on Yeingst Drive.
Prizes will be awarded in the following categories – Commercial Float, Non-Commercial Float, Marching Unit, Church or Scout Group, Best on Wheels, and Best of Show. You must decorate around the theme to be eligible for prizes. Bands will perform several times along the parade route.
For more information, please go to the Borough website at elversonboro.org or contact Esther at 484-269-7153 or e-mail Esther@stoltzfus.com.