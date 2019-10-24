The Deep Blue Sea was the theme of the 2019 Elverson Parade, which took over Main Street (Route 23) on Oct. 17.
Johnny (Cash) Barnett entertained spectators before the start of the parade at the Elverson Supply Parking lot where a new food truck, the Mobile Mess Hall, sold sandwiches and drinks. Moore’s famous French fries and Jerry Abbott’s festive funnel cakes were available near the Judge’s Stand at the west end of town. Giovanni’s Pizza was open also.
New this year for pre-parade fun was a face painter featuring designs specific to the Deep Blue Sea theme.
Marchers began lining up on South Pine Street at 6 p.m. and moved west on Main Street beginning at 7 p.m.
Crowds came out to watch the spectacle of antique cars, marching bands, clowns, acrobats, and floats as they marched or rode down Elverson’s main thoroughfare.
Prizes were presented in the following categories – Commercial Float, Non-Commercial Float, Marching Unit, Church or Scout Group, Best on Wheels, and Best of Show. Entries decorated around the Deep Blue Sea theme to be eligible for prizes. Bands, which were not judged, performed several times along the parade route.
There were 33 entries, including three bands.
Winners
Best of Show: Thunderwash
Non-commercial Float: first place - Morgantown Community Church and second place - Hopewell Church.
Commercial Float: first place - Catering by John Lowe and second place - US Hot Air Balloon.
Best on Wheels: first place - Twin Valley Mountain Biking Team and second place - Blayze and Ember Leisey.
Marching Unit: first place - Tri Valley Twisters and second place - Twin Valley Girl Scouts.
Scout Troop: first place - Cub Scout Pack 543 and second place - Twin Valley Girl Scouts.