Wann ich an Friehyaahr denk, denk ich vun scheene Blumme, grie Graas im Hof, un Beem mit griene Bledder. Die Welt iss widder am Bliehe! Awwer, oh, nee! Alle selli scheene Dinger riehre meine Allergies uff! Ka-choo! Am Niesse! Am Huuschde, en verschtoppder Kopp, un en rotzichi Naas! Wann ich eenich vun die hab, grick ich die Allergy Medizin raus un hab viel Schnuppdicher fer mei Naas blose!
(When I think about spring, I think about the beautiful flowers, the green grass in the yard, and the trees with green leaves. The world is blooming again! But, oh, no! All of those lovely things irritate my allergies! Ka- choo! Sneezing, coughing, sinus congestion and runny nose! If I have any of these, I take out the allergy medicine and have lots of handkerchiefs for blowing my nose!)
Un nau, meh vum Graas im Hof… Mit de Friehyaahr Schpritzer un de waaremere Temperatures, waxt es Graas so gschwind es muss baut drei mol die Woch gemaeht sei! Dann vielleicht muss ich der Hof reche weil es zu viel Graasschnitte gebt. Wann ich es net rech, geht des Graas unnedraa dot. Ei, ei, ei! Dann denk ich, will ich en Graasfanger kaafe fer mei Graasschneider! Yah, des waar en gudi Erfindung! Dann muss ich net meinde weil es Graas geht graad zum Graasfanger nei un dann geht alles gut. Awwer dutt’s? Nau was soll ich mit dem Graas duh? Vielleicht kann ich es uff en Compost Haufe duh! Odder aeryets schunscht anner duh? Yah, ich kann es aa zwischich die Roie im Gaarde duh fer die Umgraut nunner bhalde! Un ich muss der Schlaraffegsicht uff mei Naas un Maul duh weil ich der Hof maeh. Yah, ich bin aa allergic zu de Graasschnitte! Dann guck ich un ich hab ken Schlaraffegsicht! So, muss ich en Schnuppduch iwwer mei Naas un Maul duh. Nau guck ich wie en Raawer!
(And now, more about the grass in the yard… With the spring showers and the warmer temperatures, the grass grows so quickly it must be mowed about three times a week. Then perhaps I must rake the yard because there are too many grass clippings. If I do not rake it, the grass beneath dies. Oh, my goodness! Then I think, I will buy a grass catcher for my lawn mower! Yes, that was a good invention! Then I must not be concerned because the grass goes directly to the grass catcher and then everything is good. But is it? Now what should I do with the grass? Perhaps I can put it on a compost pile! Or someplace else? Yes, I can also put it between the rows in the garden to keep down the weeds. And I must put a mask on my nose and mouth while I mow the grass. Yes, I am allergic to the grass clippings, too! Then I look and I do not have a mask! So, I must put a handkerchief over my nose and mouth. Now I look like a robber!)
Yah, wann ich nochemol an Friehyaah denk, will ich Geld schpende fer mei Medizin, Schnuppdicher, Schlarffegsichter, un en Graasfanger. Awwer es iss net so schlimm. Ich hab der ganz Winder gwaard fer Friehyaahr zu kumme. Es Friehyaahr! Endlich iss es doh! Nah der Summer iss gschwind am Kumme! Die Welt guckt schee, mit meinre Allergy Medizin, meine Schnuppdicher, un meim Schlaraffegsichter in meim Seck un die waarm Sunn iss am Scheine! Es fiehlt gut!
(Yes, when I think about spring again, I will spend money for my medicine, handkerchiefs, face masks and a grass catcher. But it is not so bad. I waited the whole winter for spring to come. Spring! Finally it is here! Now the summer is coming quickly! The world looks beautiful, with my allergy medicine, my handkerchiefs, and my masks in my pockets and the warm sun is shining. It feels good!)
Bis schpeeder…
(Until later)…
Yuscht die Bauerei Maedel aus Kutzeschteddel, die Mary Laub
(Just the farm girl from Kutztown, Mary Laub)