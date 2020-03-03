The community is invited to Twin Valley Bible Chapel where Evangelist Barry Webb will be joining them on March 22 at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on March 23 – March 25 at 7 p.m.
The Webbs are a family evangelistic team based near Cumberland, Maryland. Barry is the son of a well-known evangelist, Dr. Hal Webb (Now with the Lord). Cheryl is the daughter of Rev. Clifford Proper, who pastored Baptist churches in PA and NY before retiring. Together they make up a very unusual evangelistic team.
The Webbs have a variety of talents. First, they are accomplished musicians. In their meetings they sing solos and duets. Cheryl is an excellent pianist. Barry plays the Trombone as well as the Euphonium, Bass Trumpet, and Flugabone horns. Barry is also a ventriloquist and has had over forty years’ experience in the field of puppetry. He does all the voices for the twenty puppets that travel with the team in their puppet castle stage. Some nights Barry will draw a chalk art picture, complete with background music, a dramatized story, and colored and black light effects. Mrs. Webb conducts a nightly children’s Bible hour during the preaching time. There the children enjoy learning about the Bible through songs, verses, Bible stories, and Puppets.
All of their talents work together to point to the most important facet of their ministry, the preaching of the Bible, God’s Word. With all of these different ministries, there is surely something for everyone, young and old. The ministry of the Webbs will certainly bless and appeal to your whole family.
Any questions, call 610-286-9795. The church is located at 105 Shirktown Road, Narvon.