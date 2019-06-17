U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Evelynn L. Lignore graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Lignore is the daughter of Jessica L. Forrest of Coatesville and David V. Lignore of King of Prussia.
She is a 2018 graduate of Honey Brook Christian Academy, Honey Brook.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.