EXETER TOWNSHIP — Exeter American Legion Post 934 has decided to cancel its 2020 Memorial Day Parade and Service due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the related government shutdown and phased reopening plan, and the Post leadership’s desire not to risk the health of parade and service participants or attendees.
The 2020 parade and memorial service was going to pay tribute to its long-time Post commander and founding member, the late Donald F. Moatz, who entered the Post Everlasting last June at the age of 92.
“Anything less than a full parade and memorial service would not be a fitting tribute to Don and his many years of devoted service to his country and the Exeter American Legion,” said Parade Chairman Jesse Ritz.
Ritz added, “We do not want to put parade participants and members of the public at risk.”
The Post will memorialize Don Moatz at a full parade and service in 2021, when participants and members of the public feel that they can attend without any social distancing or other restrictions.