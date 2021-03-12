Baby Lapsits via Zoom: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. (March 23, 30) Email
Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. the Monday before to
get the Zoom link.
Children’s Story Time via Zoom: Thursdays at 10 a.m. (March 18, 25)
Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. the
Wednesday before to get the Zoom link.
Windows into Art: March 8 to April 4, artwork from Exeter School
District students will be displayed in the windows at the Library.
Stop by to appreciate so many talented kids.
Teen Winter Book Drop - Love Your Shelf: March 15 to March 31 at
Exeter Community Library. Grab and go program for teens 13 and older,
while supplies last. Book, notebook, hydrating mask, hot cocoa, craft,
and more. To reserve a box, call 610-406-9431 or email
Grab & Go Book & Craft: March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curbside
pickup for ages 3 to 7. To highlight the Reading Public Museum’s
current exhibit, Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites (which
runs through May 23), we’re giving away copies of “If You Give a Mouse
a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff, plus a craft, while supplies last. No
registration necessary.