The Exeter Community Library and the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks host authors Joni Klein-Higger and Barbara Sharf for an afternoon of barnyard fun at the library on Dec. 15.
The experience begins at 2 p.m. with the Critter Coral by Sleepy Hollow Farms. This indoor petting zoo will be on site until 3:30 p.m. and includes one friendly goat, one woolly little lamb, two hand-tamed bunny rabbits, two exotic chickens, two quacking ducks and two Indian Fantail Doves.
At 3:30 p.m., the library will offer snacks and drinks during craft time before Klein-Higger and Sharf begin their presentation at 4 p.m. Families with children of all ages and all denominations are encouraged to join in the fun.
Then from 4 – 5:30 p.m., Klein-Higger and Sharf begin their program, followed by a meet and greet, photo opportunities, and book sales and signings. As a special treat, each child has a chance to win one of several door prizes for attending.
“Barnyard Bubbe’s Hanukkah” is a board book in which whimsical farm animals leave presents for Bubbe during Hanukkah. Kirkus Reviews says, “This board book invites readers to play two simultaneous guessing games: Which animal has left each food item, and why are they leaving them at Barnyard Bubbe’s door?”
Joni Klein-Higger is an award-winning Floridian children's book author, songwriter and musical theater playwright.
More information can be found on her website at www.joniworld.com. Barbara Sharf is a children's book author and actor who loves writing fun quirky books.
Originally from Philadelphia, Sharf now lives in Florida and “Barnyard Bubbe’s Hanukkah” is her first book.
Copies of “Barnyard Bubbe’s Hanukkah” will be available for sale on site thanks to Reads & Company Bookshop, and Klein-Higger and Sharf will sign books after the event.
To register for this free event, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour/literatour-event-registration or call the Exeter Community Library at 610-406-9431.
This Literatour Berks event program is presented in part by the PJ Library of Reading with support from the Sue B. Viener Memorial Fund of Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks, by the Friends of the Exeter Community Library, and by Zeswitz Music.
Literatour Berks is a community program bringing 18 authors in 16 exciting programs from October 2019 to June 2020 to Berks County. This program is presented by Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks in partnership with Exeter Community Library and Sinking Spring Public Library. A complete list of authors and topics can be found at www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour. Additional support in the form of community patrons is acknowledged and appreciated.
The Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks is the planning, coordinating and fundraising arm of the Jewish community. The Federation raises and allocates funds along with the Jewish Federations of North America and collective efforts in support of many vital local, national, and international Jewish organizations.