At the Exeter Community Library, books like “On the Come Up,” “Twilight,” “Harry Potter,” “I Am Malala,” “Maus, Fangirl,” and so many others are on display front and center in the main library. It’s part of an effort to encourage everyone to “keep the light on by standing up to censorship.” As the ALA states, “Censorship leaves us in the dark.” ECL librarians hope everyone in Berks County will visit during Banned Books Week, borrow a banned book or movie, and share it with the world.