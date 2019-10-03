Exeter Township Football Boosters is comprised of an all-volunteer staff with an Executive Board of Directors and Committee Heads. The club is excited to announce their Third Annual event that couples both fundraising for the Exeter Scholastic Football Program and the marketing of local restaurants and eateries.
This year’s, “Tastefully Berks” event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tastefully Berks will be a celebration of food from across Berks County. Held in the Exeter Township High School Cafeteria, the community is invited to enjoy samplings from a wide variety of local vendors. Pre-sale tickets are being sold by all Exeter Football players. Tickets will be for sale at the door, as well as in advance.
“The Football Booster Club saw this event as such an amazing opportunity to bring the community together to support local business, our Football sponsors and our very own Exeter Football program. We are hopeful that many in Exeter will decide to bring the family out to meet the team and enjoy some local food. Ticket holders really do have a unique opportunity to sample dishes from a growing list of over 20 local eateries,” stated Christa McCusker, Exeter Township Football Boosters President. He continues, “It seems as though our restaurant participants are as excited to share their food as our ticket holders are to sample it!”
Each participating restaurant will be at the event, serving up a signature dish that is specific to their restaurant or location. Ticket holders may receive some special restaurant offers and will also have an opportunity purchase the winning ticket for the grand prize raffle – a basket containing over $200 from various restaurants and eateries around Berks County.
Participating restaurants include: Andy Peppers, Applebees, Beer Wall On Penn, Bixler’s Lodge, Boscov’s Ala Carte Catering, Café Sweet Street, China Penn, Clover Farms, Francesca’s Pizza & Restaurant, Jakes of Mount Penn, Libery Ale House & Liberty Tap Room, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Red Robin & Red Robin Catering, Subway, and Sweet Ride Ice Cream….just to name a few.
Further information can be found on the Exeter Football Parent’s Club website www. Exeterfootball.com
For more info about Tastefully Berks or the Exeter Football Parent’s Club contact Exeter Football, by email at ExeterTwpFootball@gmail.com by phone at 610-413-9646