An Exeter School District health and physical education teacher has received regional recognition for her leadership, dedication and commitment to her students.
Jennifer Dorta, a teacher a Reiffton Middle School, was named 2021 Elementary PE Teacher of the Year by the Society of Health and Physical Educator of Pennsylvania, Lancaster, Lebanon and Berks counties chapter.
The organization provides leadership, advocacy and professional development to health and physical educators.
“Jennifer is certainly deserving of her award and the Exeter Township School District is lucky to have her,” Bo Shappell, academic leader of creative arts and human performance for SHAPE PA, said in a news release. “This dynamic educator is well respected locally, and I am very honored to know her personally and couldn’t be prouder for her accomplishments.”
Dorta graduated summa cum laude from West Chester University in 2010 and holds a master’s degree in health education, according to the school district’s website.
While earning her undergraduate degree, also from West Chester, she was awarded the Nelson M. Stratton Scholarship for dedication to the community, academics and athletics. She also was named Most Scholarly Athlete her junior year.
A mother of two, Dorta enjoys weightlifting, yoga, running, hip hop dance and walks with her family for exercise.
SHAPE PA’s award puts Dorta in the running for statewide recognition as Pennsylvania’s Elementary PE Teacher of the Year.