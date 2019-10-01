Exeter Township Junior High School has been selected as the 2019 Community Champion Award recipient for its innovative ABEX anti-bullying initiative.
The Community Champion Award is presented by The Camel Project, a bullying-elimination non-profit organization, to a school, community youth organization or company to recognize, honor, and celebrate those who have impacted students in the community in new and innovative ways.
The award will be presented at the 2019 Community Champion Gala at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Reading on Oct. 17.
In addition to the award presentation the Gala will include a full dinner, cash bar and silent auction. Doors open at 5 p.m. Sponsors of the Gala include Customers Bank, The Law Offices of Robin J Gray, Accelerated Instructional Media, Honey Brook Golf Course, Primerica, SpeedPro and Celebrate Together Events. The event is open to the public. Full dinner tickets may be purchased at TheCamelProject.org web site.
The ABEX program Empathy Rising was created over the past 12 years under the leadership of Exeter Principal Eric Flamm and now-retired Assistant Principal John Arty. The program encompasses the involvement of teachers, guidance counselors, and administrators and includes tools to teach students to cope with bullying and other damaging situations that arise in school and on social media.
The Camel Project is dedicated to assisting communities, including schools, organizations, and individuals, to change the culture of violent and unacceptable behaviors that result in trauma and abuse. All proceeds from The Community Champions Gala will be used to enhance current and develop The Camel Project’s new Stop Bullying – I Care student programs in underserved and economically challenged communities.
The Camel Project Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) and non-profit corporation in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and. Contributions to The Camel Project are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.
For more information on the Community Champion and The Camel Project Stop Bullying –I Care program, contact Pamela Gockley at 610-763-2283 or pamgockley@thecamelproject.org.