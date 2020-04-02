The Exeter School District is grappling with ways to ensure students continue learning during the ongoing school closure caused by COVID-19.
Since Gov. Tom Wolf announced that schools across Pennsylvania will remain closed indefinitely, the district is poised to implement the final portions of a four-phase online learning plan, said Robert E. Phillips, district superintendent, at a virtual meeting of the school board on March 31.
A video recording of the meeting can be viewed on the district’s YouTube channel.
Initial phases of the district’s educational plan were previously implemented, Phillips said. The early phase was intended to provide a review of material so students would not lose ground during what was expected to be a two-week period at home.
“It was meant to engage students and keep them thinking about education,” Phillips said.
The district is near finalizing a plan for potential long-term school closure. The plan will adapt instruction to a virtual online curriculum that Phillips said is fluid, dynamic and flexible for all students, including those with individualized education plans, or IEPs. It also will address logistical concerns, including teachers’ hours of availability and expected hours of instruction and student review work.
A program is underway to get devices into the hands of those students who will need them to access online lessons, he said.
The various phases were developed with input from the state Department of Education and the BCIU. An overview can be found on the district’s website.
Less stringent
Grading will not be as stringent for students, and the work load may not be as rigorous as the in-school curriculum, Phillips said, but it will be a strong instructional program.
The district understands some parents will be working and unavailable to assist or guide students with lessons, and some students’ time may be tapped to watch younger siblings while parents work, Phillips said.
Student and school assessment tests, such as the Keystone Exams and Pennsylvania System of School Assessment, have been canceled, he said. The Advanced Placement, or AP, exam, which assesses student performance and offers a chance for college credit, will be administered as a 45-minute online test this spring, instead of the usual three hour in-person test, the College Board announced.
Only the written free-response component of the exam will be administered, Assistant Superintendent Patrick Winters said.
Meal distribution
The school board also reviewed a plan to distribute meals to eligible students. Distribution will comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to limit the risk of COVID-19 exposure among families and food service staff members.
On April 2 at five locations, the district distributed meals for five days, said Anne Guydish, district business manager. Eligible students must be present for meal pick-up.
Parents are advised to frequently check the district website.