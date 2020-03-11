Interim Exeter Township Manager Michelle Gilbert has resigned from her position. The township's supervisors accepted her resignation on March 9.
The board appointed Clarence D. Hamm, currently the highway superintendent, as acting interim manager to replace Gilbert. Hamm has served the township for 32 years.
According to Chairman David Speece Jr., Gilbert opted to pursue a new career opportunity. Speece did not disclose what that opportunity was.
Gilbert served as the township's human resources director for three years, and replaced former Manager John Granger, whose contract was not renewed earlier this year.
The board also approved a temporary raise for the interim manager, secretary and treasurer in light of the extra work they have put in since Granger's departure. The raises will temporarily hike the salaries $1000 monthly for the interim manager, $500 monthly for the secretary and $300 monthly for the treasurer. Once the responsibilities cease, salaries will revert back to the previous levels.
The board also agreed to approve:
• Allowing the township engineer to proceed with preliminary environmental studies that might allow permitting for a secondary, multipurpose access road to the Trout Run Sports Complex. Plans include working with P.A. American Water to extend their sewer main into the park to provide public water for additional bathrooms and other recreational facilities. The road would be used for events, emergencies, and additional parking, and would be accessible to walkers, bicyclists and vehicles. The move is part of a 10-year plan to improve the park.
• Continuing work on a request for proposal for operations of food and beverage facilities at the Reading Country Club.
• Seeking bids for the demolition of the former Radio Shack property on Perkiomen Avenue. This property is part of the Perkiomen Avenue Streetscape project, partially funded through a state grant for sidewalks and realignment of curbing.
• Authorizing a four-year contract for $29,975 with Golf Cart Services of Oxford, Chester County, to lease new golf carts for the golf course.
• Appointing Todd Arnold to the planning commission for the 2020-2023 term.