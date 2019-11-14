Exeter Woman’s Club is sponsoring its 22nd Annual Holiday House Tour on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m.
“I think going on this tour puts you in the Christmas spirit,” said Joan Antush, co-Chairman Exeter House Tour. “Helping to support the community and Exeter Woman’s Club, proceeds go to Exeter Library, Exeter Food Pantry, student awards at Exeter High school, local emergency responders, Mary’s Shelter, and Habitat for Humanity. We are a non-profit organization and the more we take in the more we are able to disburse back into the community.”
The self-driven tour will have four homes beautifully decorated for Christmas. The Roselawn Bistro & Winery in Reiffton is the former Reiffton grade school. David’s Cleaning Service in Mt. Penn will have many different trees as well as a picture booth for people to take selfies. If anyone “LIKES” David’s Cleaning Service on Facebook they will be entered into a drawing for a “Stay at Home” vacation gift basket worth $500. Also on the tour is a walk-by home that has decorations on the outside of their home.
Exeter singers will serenade everyone with Christmas Carols at one of the homes and Suburban Sketchers will have someone at another home doing sketches.
“Thank you to all who go on the tour and Merry Christmas,” said Antush. “A big thank you to the homeowners who are showing their homes.”
One of the homes on the tour was built by George Heister who also had Stokesay Castle built for his wife. There will be two raffle baskets at this home.
Another home on Park Lane is one of two homes built by brothers who were railroad executives. This home has three decks and a lovely back yard.
Tickets can be purchased online and at Boscov’s East, 4500 Perkiomen Ave.; Effie’s Charcoal Chef, 3255 Perkiomen Ave. and Exeter Library, 4500 Perkiomen Ave., as well as on the day of the tour at David’s Cleaning Service, 2317 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn.