The extreme sports event for Berks County Parks & Recreation: Flips and Kicks at Stonecliffe, is a perfect showcase for bikes, blades, boards, and scooters.
The Berks County Parks and Recreation Department is thrilled to once again host this popular event where extreme sports participants can show off their skills and tricks on the ramps and rails at Stonecliffe Action Park in Reading.
This year’s competition is Saturday, Aug. 17, starting at 2 p.m (with a rain date of Aug. 18). Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced categories are all offered to participants, making the competition open to all ages and abilities, and also featuring a Best Trick competition for each sport.
“We have great support for this event by local businesses: Holistic Skateshop and DJ Dynamike who help us present the event,” said Becky Richards, Recreation Program Supervisor for the department. “These sponsors also secured prizes from Santa Cruz Skateboards of California for our Skateboard Division.”
Participants can pre-register for Flips and Kicks at Stonecliffe by Aug. 16, for a discounted fee of $5. Registration will be taken the day of the event, with the full fee of $10 per division. The divisions are: Skateboard, BMX Bike, In-line Skate, Extreme Scooters, and Best Trick. There is a minimum of 5 participants per category in order to hold a competition. Otherwise, participants can do an exhibition without prizes. Call 610-374-2944 ext. 2611 to register or pick up a competition form at Stonecliffe Action Park, from the county website www.countyofberks.com/parks. These completed forms and the registration fee must be received by Aug. 16 no later than 4 p.m. to the Departments’ Berks Leisure office at 1901 Tulpehocken Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610.
Flips and Kicks at Stonecliffe is presented by the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department. Stonecliffe Recreation Area is located on Columbia Avenue in Reading- from Route 183/Schuylkill Avenue, turn onto Columbia Avenue. At the T-intersection, turn left onto Butler Street and follow the road around a curve and down to the parking area by the action park.